Truist Financial Corp Buys 32,990 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. 140166 upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $7,310,550. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

