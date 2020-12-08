Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,327 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,796 shares of company stock valued at $100,024,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $601.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

