Truist Financial Corp Buys 18,741 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Okta by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 35.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Okta by 13.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $246.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.