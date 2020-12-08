Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,241 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

