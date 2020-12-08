Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 273,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 21.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

SON opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

