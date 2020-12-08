Truist Financial Corp Acquires 18,843 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

