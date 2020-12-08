TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 258.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 122,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $106,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

