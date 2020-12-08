TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $601.01 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.01 and a 200-day moving average of $484.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,796 shares of company stock valued at $100,024,729 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

