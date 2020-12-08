Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TXP opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$448.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

