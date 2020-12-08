Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 29.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $259,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

