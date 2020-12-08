Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,401,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $17,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,587 shares of company stock worth $4,296,134. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

