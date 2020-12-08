Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 729 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 792,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

