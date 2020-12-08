Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 482 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of NIC worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.24. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.