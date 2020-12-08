Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 449 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

