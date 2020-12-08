Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 359 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of SkyWest worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

