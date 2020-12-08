Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 325 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

