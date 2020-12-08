Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 286 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

