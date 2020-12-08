Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 224 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Albany International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $83.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

