Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 203 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CMC Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

