Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

