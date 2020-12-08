Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,264 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of Tenneco worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,917 shares of company stock worth $9,764,950. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $662.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.