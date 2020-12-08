Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,265 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.48.

