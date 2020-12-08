Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,110 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vistra were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after acquiring an additional 364,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

