Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,535 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,206. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

