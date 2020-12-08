Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 982,710 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,053,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE JBL opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

