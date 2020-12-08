Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $1,067,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,540 shares of company stock worth $35,425,077. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

