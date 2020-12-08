Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,975 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

