Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of NIC worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NIC by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in NIC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIC by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.24. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.