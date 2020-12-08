Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 393,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

