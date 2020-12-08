Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.22 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $15,756,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

