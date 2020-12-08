Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.21 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.