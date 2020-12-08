Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.15 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

