Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $236,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

