Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentherm by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

