Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.