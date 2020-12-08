Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

NYSE:TDG opened at $601.01 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,796 shares of company stock worth $100,024,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

