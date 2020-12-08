Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

