Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

