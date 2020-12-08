Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MNRO opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

