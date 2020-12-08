Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 13,496 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

