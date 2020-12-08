Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,010 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

