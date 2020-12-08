The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

