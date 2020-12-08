The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$73.95.

Shares of TD opened at C$71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$129.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$76.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

