The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 877,479 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of The ODP worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

