The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.71.

HD stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

