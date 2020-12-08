The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $20.04 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $20.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

NYSE GS opened at $238.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

