The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 942,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,753,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,281,027 shares of company stock valued at $557,399,722 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

EL opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.