The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.