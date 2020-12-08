The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $52.52 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

