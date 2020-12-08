The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

